NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.91. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 1,332,616 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on NVA. ATB Capital boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The company has a market cap of C$627.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.51.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

