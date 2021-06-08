NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $667.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,614 shares of company stock valued at $58,603,115. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 248,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $11.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $693.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,965. The company has a market cap of $432.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA has a one year low of $347.43 and a one year high of $712.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $600.37.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

