nYFI (N0031) Reaches Market Cap of $157,299.07

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $157,299.07 and approximately $11.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nYFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00025804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.00968779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.27 or 0.09482755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00049555 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.