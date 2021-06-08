Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 22,780 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,660,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

STNE traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. 28,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,467. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

