Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aptiv by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.50. 9,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

