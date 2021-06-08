Oak Grove Capital LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.59. 374,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,297,509. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

