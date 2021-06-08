Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 18,100 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.15. 99,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,444. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

