Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.63

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and traded as high as $19.32. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 14,439 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $155.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

In related news, Director Janet S. Pelton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,607.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,800 shares of company stock worth $126,938. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $11,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

