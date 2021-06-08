Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.60

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 26.60 and last traded at 26.54, with a volume of 91019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 25.00.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.