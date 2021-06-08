Observer (OBSR) Price Tops $0.0134 on Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $30.72 million and $295,527.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Observer has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00994358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.26 or 0.09669247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00051068 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

