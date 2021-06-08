Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading 8.2% Higher

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) shares traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30. 119,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 136,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$250.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.50.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,243.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,571 shares in the company, valued at C$617,449.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,200 shares of company stock worth $56,301.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

