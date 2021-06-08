Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce sales of $465.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $477.00 million and the lowest is $453.70 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $427.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

OII stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $18.20.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $509,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 198.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 106,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

