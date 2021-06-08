OctoFi Hits Market Cap of $10.24 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $12.83 or 0.00039163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $466,004.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00072075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00026532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.24 or 0.00995618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.75 or 0.09658310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00050866 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,615 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

