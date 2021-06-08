Oddz (ODDZ) Trading 44.6% Lower Over Last Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $4.29 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00064521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00255684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00231760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.68 or 0.01161359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,916.45 or 0.99994746 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

