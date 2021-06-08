Odyssey Market Cap Achieves $6.07 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00025899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.55 or 0.00962696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.43 or 0.09492072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049831 BTC.

About Odyssey

OCN is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.