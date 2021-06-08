Oikos Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Oikos has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $1.49 million and $9,717.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.70 or 0.00243800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00220031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.23 or 0.01254464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,068.72 or 0.99904792 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 173,438,656 coins and its circulating supply is 153,540,030 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

