Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.160–1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Okta also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.360–0.350 EPS.

OKTA stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.31. 61,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.36. Okta has a 1 year low of $173.06 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.35.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

