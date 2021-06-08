Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.360–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-297 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.08 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.160–1.130 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.35.

Okta stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.31. 61,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $173.06 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

