Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,894 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.14% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $38,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after buying an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,640,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $254.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $153.57 and a one year high of $276.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

