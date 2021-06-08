Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.80 Million

Analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce sales of $202.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.60 million to $206.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $207.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $809.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $815.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

