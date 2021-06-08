Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Olin by 56.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 1,185.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OLN traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,922. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.