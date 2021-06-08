Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-92 million.

OLK stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. 73,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,121. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.