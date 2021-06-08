Omeros Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,219 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,159% compared to the average daily volume of 335 put options.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omeros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 73,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Omeros by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Omeros by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Omeros stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

