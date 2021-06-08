Omni (OMNI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,980.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00012446 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $2,980.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.81 or 0.00482110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,221 coins and its circulating supply is 562,905 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

