Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) Director Acquires C$25,123.70 in Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) Director Angela Frances Holtham acquired 7,000 shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,123.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$388,828.74.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,278. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$197.35 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 22.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.