Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-1.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 million.

NASDAQ ONDS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 358,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,491. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $238.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

