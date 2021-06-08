One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-14.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.63 million.

One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 105,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,877. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.50.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OSS. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.96.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.