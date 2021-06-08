OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 4.6%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.67. 33,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 732,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.13.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 510,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 294,373 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $3,582,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,023,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 481,020 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 75.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 58,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 592.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 177,909 shares in the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

