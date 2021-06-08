OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.24

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.24 and last traded at $60.22, with a volume of 35367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.41.

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.10.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

