OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.76 million-154.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.96 million.
Shares of ONE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 380,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $241.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.15. OneSmart International Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24.
About OneSmart International Education Group
