OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.76 million-154.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.96 million.

Shares of ONE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 380,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $241.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.15. OneSmart International Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24.

About OneSmart International Education Group

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

