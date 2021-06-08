Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.64 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.080-0.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

OOMA traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. 7,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.92 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $132,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,428 shares of company stock worth $996,349 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

