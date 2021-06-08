Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-46.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.12 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-0.380 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

OOMA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,288. The company has a market capitalization of $487.20 million, a P/E ratio of -174.25 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,428 shares of company stock worth $996,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

