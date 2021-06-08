Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $75,124.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00071314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00026212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00978158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.93 or 0.09538929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.