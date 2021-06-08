Oprah Winfrey Sells 29,694 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 29,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,190,432.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,651,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,214,127.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WW International alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Oprah Winfrey sold 21,927 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $877,299.27.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 1,774,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,241. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

WW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.