Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.10. Approximately 218,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 218,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPS. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Opsens in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Opsens to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$223.94 million and a P/E ratio of 150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

