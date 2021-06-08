OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.73

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $4.17. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 151,160 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 188.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 17.7% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

