Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.38

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 1433232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.
