OptionRoom Reaches One Day Volume of $234,281.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $234,281.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001348 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00064833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00258542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00230247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.01164749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.09 or 0.99974287 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

