Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $364,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,960,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $84.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

