Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,601 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oracle worth $239,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.73. 169,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,297,509. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $244.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

