Oraichain Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $359,987.00 (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for about $7.77 or 0.00023162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $359,987.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,270 coins and its circulating supply is 1,339,274 coins. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

