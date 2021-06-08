Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Aegis from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Securities began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. 7,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,442. The company has a market capitalization of $409.29 million, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.90. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.31% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 132,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 131.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $271,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

