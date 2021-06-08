Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.44

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.44 ($12.28) and traded as high as €10.58 ($12.44). Orange shares last traded at €10.51 ($12.37), with a volume of 3,544,062 shares.

ORA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.97 ($15.26).

Get Orange alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.44.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.