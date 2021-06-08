Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $327.88 million and $19.26 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00071412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.49 or 0.00961132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.64 or 0.09698349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050682 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

ORC is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.