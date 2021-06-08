Orbitcoin (ORB) One Day Volume Hits $33.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $650,126.39 and $33.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,980.99 or 1.00290716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00039137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.01010483 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.00502429 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00390238 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00072922 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

