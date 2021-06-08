Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.91 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $230.45 million and approximately $17.91 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00072382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00026752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.01000904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.61 or 0.09669251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,821,514 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

