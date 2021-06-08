O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $525.44 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.65 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $534.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

