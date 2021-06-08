Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.21. 43,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,047,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORGO. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.