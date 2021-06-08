Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.58

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.58 and last traded at $85.50, with a volume of 3707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $6.793 dividend. This is a positive change from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.23%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

