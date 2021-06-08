Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $252.81 million and approximately $64.30 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,874,721 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

